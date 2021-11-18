Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Down 53.3% in October

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the October 14th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSNUY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

FSNUY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. 30,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

