FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FREY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREY. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,665,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,578,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.11. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

