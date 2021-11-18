Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 345 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 830.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,610,000 after acquiring an additional 484,678 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,010,000 after purchasing an additional 482,734 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 461.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 417,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 20.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,924,000 after acquiring an additional 175,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 94.8% during the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 359,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after acquiring an additional 175,041 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLB. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $2,578,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,944 shares of company stock worth $5,970,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB opened at $87.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.50. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

