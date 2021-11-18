Fulton Bank N.A. Has $345,000 Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

