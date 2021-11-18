Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $309,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in M&T Bank by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,010,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $161.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $116.29 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

