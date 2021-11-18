Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,102 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

