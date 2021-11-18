Fulton Bank N.A. Takes $201,000 Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BlackLine by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 153,772 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BlackLine by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in BlackLine by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $148,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,443 shares of company stock worth $39,332,858. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BL stock opened at $121.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.06 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.33.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

