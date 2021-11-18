Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

ASE Technology stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.