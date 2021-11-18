Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,755 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Funko by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Funko by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Funko by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Funko by 763.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

FNKO opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $924.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

In related news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $491,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $6,212,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 511,248 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,304. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.