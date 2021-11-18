Furucombo Hits Market Capitalization of $3.46 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Furucombo has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $480,242.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000801 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00068741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00069649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00090594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,138.66 or 0.99926508 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.53 or 0.06965338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,430,760 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.