FY2021 EPS Estimates for Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Cut by Analyst

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Akumin in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akumin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Clarus Securities increased their target price on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Akumin stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKU. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,379,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

