FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bird Global Inc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bird Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.22). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Bird Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.60).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BRDS stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Bird Global has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

About Bird Global

Switchback II Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Switchback II Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

