FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mustang Bio, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Mustang Bio in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.66). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mustang Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $145,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

