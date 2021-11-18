FY2021 EPS Estimates for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Decreased by B. Riley

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for New York Mortgage Trust in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 118.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 19.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 33.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 729,849 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 50.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 468,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 156,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

