FY2021 EPS Estimates for Uni-Select Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Uni-Select in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

UNS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uni-Select currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.63.

UNS stock opened at C$20.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$882.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of C$6.68 and a 12 month high of C$22.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.51.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

