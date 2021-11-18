FY2022 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Lifted by B. Riley (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $4.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.26. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.