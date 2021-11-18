FY2023 EPS Estimates for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Lowered by Analyst

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Avangrid in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.68. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avangrid’s FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Avangrid by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 149.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 28,887 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 3.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter valued at about $475,000. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

