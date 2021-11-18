FY2023 EPS Estimates for Centric Health Corp. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Centric Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.06.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

