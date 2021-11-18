G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) Short Interest Up 294.1% in October

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, a growth of 294.1% from the October 14th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMVD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of G Medical Innovations by 5.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GMVD opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.49. G Medical Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market.

