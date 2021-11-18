Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($2.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Galecto.

Get Galecto alerts:

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the third quarter worth $874,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter worth $1,053,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the third quarter worth $547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Galecto by 159.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the third quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

GLTO opened at $3.05 on Monday. Galecto has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.