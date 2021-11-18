Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.40.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $4.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -190.00%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

