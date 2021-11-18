GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

GNT opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 43,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

