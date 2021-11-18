Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Gamida Cell in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

GMDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.79.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $186.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 87.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82,896 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 689,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 110,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

