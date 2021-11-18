Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gamida Cell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $186.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $84,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 115.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

