GamyFi Platform Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00002541 BTC on major exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $310,903.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00071128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00071102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00093056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,724.76 or 1.00144599 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,281.33 or 0.07060580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About GamyFi Platform

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

