GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target Lowered to C$64.00 at Desjardins

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GDIFF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank lowered GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

GDIFF opened at $41.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $47.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

