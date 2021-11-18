GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.67 EPS

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of GDS traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.75. 12,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 0.98. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.41.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDS. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC lowered their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GDS from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

