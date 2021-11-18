GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.67 EPS

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of GDS traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.75. 12,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 0.98. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.41.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDS. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC lowered their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GDS from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

