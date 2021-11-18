General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Update

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GAM stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,852. General American Investors has a 52 week low of $34.97 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.57.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General American Investors in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter worth about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter worth about $225,000. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

