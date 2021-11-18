Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,835 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.77% of Genpact worth $65,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 3.8% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,204,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,137,000 after acquiring an additional 81,104 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,222,000 after acquiring an additional 537,067 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 153,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Genpact by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 278,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,928 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of G opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

