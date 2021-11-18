Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

NYSE:G traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $50.79. 33,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Genpact has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Genpact by 25.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 3,776.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

