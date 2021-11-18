Geode Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 98,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Cognyte Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $170,272,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $37,534,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $32,134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $30,797,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $28,364,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGNT shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

