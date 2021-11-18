Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 87,704 Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 87,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Five Star Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

