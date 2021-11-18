Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,930 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Insurance were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in United Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in United Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIHC opened at $4.53 on Thursday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $195.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.73.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.95) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -11.54%.

In other United Insurance news, CFO Brad Martz acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $25,275.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brooke Shirazi acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 207,852 shares of company stock worth $700,035. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UIHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut shares of United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

