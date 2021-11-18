Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 285,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 29,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.06. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.25% and a negative net margin of 205.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $196,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

