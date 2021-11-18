Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361,398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of VEON worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VEON by 1,735.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VEON by 63.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of VEON by 137.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.92 on Thursday. VEON Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). VEON had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VEON Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America raised VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

