George B. Abercrombie Sells 5,000 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $61,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BCRX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,776. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.48.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,798,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,430.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 965,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 931,841 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2,898.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 746,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 722,057 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.