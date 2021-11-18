Gilbert E. Nathan Buys 15,000 Shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $82,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.52 million, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 2.91.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,940,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alto Ingredients by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 90,398 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Alto Ingredients by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $825,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.