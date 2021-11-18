Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DNA. Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DNA stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.56. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $119,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.