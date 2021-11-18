GlaxoSmithKline Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 144,925 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,484% compared to the average volume of 9,149 call options.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.00. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $43.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

