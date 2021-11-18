Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on the natural resources company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 422.86 ($5.52).

GLEN opened at GBX 371.95 ($4.86) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 354.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 552.89. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 420.03 ($5.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of £49.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.21.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

