Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Trading 0.7% Higher

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.58. 939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 8.49% of Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

