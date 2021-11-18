GlobalBoost-Y One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,567.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $846,770.01 and approximately $13,567.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

