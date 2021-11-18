GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Update

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 252,400 shares, an increase of 118.3% from the October 14th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 420.7 days.

GMO Internet stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.83. 281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. GMO Internet has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $35.56.

GMO Internet, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Infrastructure, Internet Advertising and Media, Internet Securities, Virtual Currency, Incubation, and Others. The Internet Infrastructure segment includes domain registration, cloud hosting, web design, Internet security, access, e-commerce support, and payment processing services.

