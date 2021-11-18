Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.04. 673,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,205. Golar LNG has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
