Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.04. 673,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,205. Golar LNG has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Golar LNG by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after buying an additional 83,510 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 14.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Golar LNG by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $24,859,000. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

