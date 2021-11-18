Golden Green Inc. Has $387,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Golden Green Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 299,401 shares of company stock valued at $34,195,926 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $115.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

