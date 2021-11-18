Golden Green Inc. Has $459,000 Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,506 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $1,212,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 48,770 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 212,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 73.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 80,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 64.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 299,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 116,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

NYSE:MRO opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

