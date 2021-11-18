Golden Green Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,952 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Upstart stock opened at $232.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.03. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.91.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPST. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.55.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 484,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.62, for a total value of $98,149,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total transaction of $52,235.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,673,256 shares of company stock valued at $407,169,098. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

