Golden Green Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Golden Green Inc. reduced its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPOT. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.71.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $271.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.08 and a beta of 1.58. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.98.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

