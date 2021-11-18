Golden Green Inc. Sells 56 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Golden Green Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 99 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,053,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,549.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,394.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3,393.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,227 shares of company stock valued at $292,249,954 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

