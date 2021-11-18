Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 375,701 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 904,993 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,701 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,839,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 207,306 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 210,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 141,590 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SXC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $522.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.37. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.71.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.